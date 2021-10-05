Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Purchases 541,250 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,250 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 1.36% of KAR Auction Services worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

