Aurora Cannabis’ (ACB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.81.

TSE:ACB opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$24.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

