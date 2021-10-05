Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

ACB has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $2,806,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth $2,288,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

