Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.77

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.77 and last traded at $125.74, with a volume of 7817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.94.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after buying an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after buying an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,918,000.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

