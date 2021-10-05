Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Erste Group cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BIDU traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,553,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,272. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $354.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after buying an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after buying an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

