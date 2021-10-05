Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Entergy by 69.0% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after buying an additional 465,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 359.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 349,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Entergy by 124.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after buying an additional 322,869 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Entergy stock opened at $101.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

