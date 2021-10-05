Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 36,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $862,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

