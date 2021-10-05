Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Heritage Financial worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 56.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.