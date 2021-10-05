Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Heritage Financial worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HFWA opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.24. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

