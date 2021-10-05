Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

