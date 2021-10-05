BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $851,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

BANF opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.