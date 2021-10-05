Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 230,916 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $23,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research cut TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TGNA opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.