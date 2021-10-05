Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 363,066 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.47% of Flowserve worth $25,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLS. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

