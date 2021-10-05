Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9,627.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $27,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $601,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 77,675 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

