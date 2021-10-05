Bank of Montreal Can Has $23.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.35% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $23,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after buying an additional 3,113,097 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 804.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after buying an additional 356,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,481,000 after buying an additional 342,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

FR opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.