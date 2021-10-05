Bank of Montreal Can Has $24.52 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 966.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

