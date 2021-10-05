Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 490.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 569.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 312,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,139,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 93,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.14 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.