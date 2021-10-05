Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 105,428 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $48,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

