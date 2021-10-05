Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.58 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 143,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.51% of Sensata Technologies worth $46,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.97. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

