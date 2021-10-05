Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.05 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $47,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Workiva by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 576,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,214,000 after purchasing an additional 60,116 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Workiva by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WK stock opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

