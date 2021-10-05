Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Carter’s worth $49,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 28.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRI opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.41. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

