Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.47 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWQ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.