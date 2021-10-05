Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,304,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKR opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -848.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

