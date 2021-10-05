Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,005 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

