Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 22,482 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,482 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.10.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $215.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.