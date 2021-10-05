Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,933 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.