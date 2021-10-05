Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $2.67 Million Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 229.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 119.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period.

FXE opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a twelve month low of $107.78 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

