Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,400 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

