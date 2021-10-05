Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barton R. Brookman, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

