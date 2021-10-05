Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Norddeutsche Landesbank

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 target price on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAMXF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $101.39. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $8.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.43 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

