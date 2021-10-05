Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

