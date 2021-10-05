Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 82,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 2,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,294. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

