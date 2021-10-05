Beck Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 173,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,398. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.