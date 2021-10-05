Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $59.44 on Tuesday, hitting $2,732.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,521. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,784.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,499.66. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.