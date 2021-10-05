Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML traded up $27.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $740.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,559. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $813.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $714.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

