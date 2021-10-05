Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.53.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.