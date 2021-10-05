Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.29.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,154,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.