BELLUS Health Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

BLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at C$7.58 on Monday. BELLUS Health has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.79. The stock has a market cap of C$593.79 million and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

