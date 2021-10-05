Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Critical Contrast

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Berkeley Lights’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$27.94 million N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 19.22 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -13.25

Singular Genomics Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Berkeley Lights, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 157.06%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 367.97%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

Summary

Singular Genomics Systems beats Berkeley Lights on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

