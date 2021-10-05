Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 155,548 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $22,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after purchasing an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $294,105,000 after acquiring an additional 266,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

