B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. 3,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,383,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in B&G Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 131.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 196,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

