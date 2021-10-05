Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of Biglari stock traded up $8.55 on Monday, hitting $828.55. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. Biglari has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $674.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $837.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.82.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
