Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Shares of Biglari stock traded up $8.55 on Monday, hitting $828.55. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182. Biglari has a twelve month low of $250.50 and a twelve month high of $674.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $837.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $790.82.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.