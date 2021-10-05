Bintex Futures Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $100,791.09 and approximately $6,331.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.72 or 0.00138318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 80.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00580553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.23 or 0.06789516 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.