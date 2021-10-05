Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $156.00. The stock had previously closed at $142.93, but opened at $148.83. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $149.27, with a volume of 4,265 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $101.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

