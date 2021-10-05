Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 209.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Birks Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

