BitBall Trading Up 197.3% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. BitBall has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $2.09 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 197.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.67 or 0.99948114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005680 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $264.00 or 0.00529824 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

