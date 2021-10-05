Bitblocks (BBK) Market Cap Hits $262,978.50

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 108.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $262,978.50 and $304.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,790.36 or 0.99917553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00075063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00055577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005597 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.47 or 0.00518684 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.