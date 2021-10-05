BitCoal Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. BitCoal has a market cap of $23,247.17 and approximately $15.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded up 37.2% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.50 or 0.00524662 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

