Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $199.57 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $199.57 or 0.00400359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $60,535.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,847.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.11 or 0.01149718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.02 or 0.00306980 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00046559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003461 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

