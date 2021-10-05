Bitradio 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $83,228.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $236.12 or 0.00477998 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,432,367 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,362 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

